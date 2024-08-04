Etna, lava fountain and cloud: reduced operations at Catania airport

The Voragine crater has been active since last night.Etnaat an altitude of 2,800-2,900 meters above sea level, as reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology-Etna Observatory.

To the volcanic tremor, progressively increasing in the last hours, a lava fountain has been added, with a volcanic cloud directed towards the east-southeast.

The crisis unit has ordered the closure of sector B1 of Catania airport, as communicated by the management company Sac, and the reduction of arrivals to six flights per hour. Passengers are invited to check with the airline the status of their flight.