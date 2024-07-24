(Article under update)



“Lava ash rained down on Catania and many other towns in the province. The effect of the volcanic cloud emerges for several kilometers in height from the Voragine crater of Etna where, since last night, lava fountains have been present. The eruptive activity is still ongoing, as demonstrated by the very high values ​​of the tremor of the magma ducts of the system recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Etnean Observatory, of Catania.

Sac, the company that manages Catania airport, announces that, due to the eruptive activity of Etna and the simultaneous emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the Crisis Unit has ordered the closure of sectors B2 and B3 and, therefore, the suspension of all incoming and outgoing flights. Operations will resume once the ash fallout phenomenon has concluded and it has been removed from the flight infrastructure. The suspension will result in cancellations and diversions to other airports. Sac invites passengers, before going to the airport, to contact the airline for more information.