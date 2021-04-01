ofMartina Lippl shut down

The column of smoke can be seen for miles. Mount Etna in Sicily breathes fire and ashes. The airspace over Catania was closed.

Catania – The Etna volcano has erupted again. A thick cloud of ash and smoke rose nine kilometers into the air from the crater on the southeast side. The airspace over Catania has been closed, reports Italian media. The airport (Aeroporto di Catania) will remain open. Take-off and landings have been suspended since 10.30 a.m., Aeroporto di Catania tweeted. Machines are being redirected. More information would follow. The outbreak was announced that night with a severe explosion. The media reported that fiery red lava flows could be seen. It is the 17th eruption of the volcano since mid-February 2021.

Etna does not come to rest

Mount Etna (3,000 meters) is located in the east of the Italian island. A volcanic eruption is usually not a threat to the population. The mountain is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The name Etna comes from the Greek “Aitne” and means: “I’m on fire”. The volcano is one of the most active in Europe.

In February 2021, an Etna eruption made for spectacular images. Users shared photos and videos of the natural spectacle on social networks. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA