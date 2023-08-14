Etna in eruption, Catania airport closes the airspace

The management company of the Catania airport communicates that, due to the eruptive activity of Etna, until 20.00 airspace sectors C1 and B3 will remain closed. “All arrivals and departures are therefore cancelled”, warns the Sac. With the Catania airport, all incoming flights are diverted to Trapani, Cosimo and Palermo: the Region has activated coordination between the Sicilian airports to stem the inconvenience.

Furthermore, i ash residue of the eruption have completely covered the runways of the airport, as well as the streets of the entire city of Catania, where the means are struggling to collect it. Mayor Enrico Trantino has issued an ordinance ordering a ban on the circulation of bicycles and motorcycles for the next 48 hours.

The latest press release from the Etna Observatory of Ingv explained that the Strombolian activity late yesterday evening “evolved into a lava fountain”, producing an eruptive cloud dispersed by the winds in a southerly direction. A lava overflow was also observed from the southern flank of the southeast crater.

From the seismic point of view, the increasing trend of both the average amplitude of the volcanic tremor continued than infrasonic activity. Locate the center of the volcanic tremor sources at the southeast crater, at an elevation of about 2,900 meters.

