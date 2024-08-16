Etna eruption, Schifani: “ready to ask for a state of emergency in Rome” to solve the ash problem

After the incredible and spectacular Etna eruption in the night of Ferragostonow, the problems that have arisen from the intense activity of the Sicilian volcano must be solved. Starting from the ash which covered everything it encountered, settling on houses, streets, people. For this reason the President of the Sicily Region, Renato SchifaniAnd “ready to ask for a state of emergency in Rome”. He made it known that he was aware of the “problems caused by Etna ash”, so much so that he assured the president of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Gaetano Galvagno (FdI), “the regional government’s willingness to address the issue, in the appropriate ways and times, after a verification of the legal-administrative path that can be taken. In the meantime, to leave no stone unturned, given that the head of our Civil ProtectionSalvo Cocina, has already reported to me proposing a state of emergencyI will make a formal request to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-National Department of Civil Protection. We hope it can be welcomed as soon as possible, since it is already the fifth episode of ash emission in a very short time. Cocina informed me that from February 2021 to February 2022 there were over 50 and the request for a state of emergency was not accepted, but 5 million euros were obtained following the declaration of a state of national mobilization”.

Manlio Messina’s comment: “Anomaly not having the tools” against the ash

Although the volcano’s activity ended at dawn today, Friday 16 August, the high cloud of ash caused the suspension for the whole day of the activity of theCatania Fontanarossa Airport. This closure was seen as an anomaly by the deputy group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber, Manlio Messina: “It seems strange to me that even today there are no adequate tools to deal with this situation with greater speed. Maybe I’m wrong, but I believe that in 2024 we should have adequate means to make the airport operational faster than at present.”

The response from Enav, the company that manages civil air traffic

Today, the Enavthe company that manages civil air traffic in Italy, responded by saying that the reasons for the flight stoppage were linked to the safety more than the ash itself: “There were no particular problems in the management of the airspace and that the cleaning of the runways and taxiways are not the responsibility of the company. The decision, by the competent authorities, to close the airspace was linked to safety reasons. Enav is available with all its professionalism and skills to actively participate in any possible technical table to offer, as always, its contribution in order to guarantee efficiency and regularity to the Italian air transport system”.