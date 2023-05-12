Etisalat from &e today launched the Maritime SATCOMS suite of services for all ships operating in and outside the territorial waters of the UAE, reaching 164 million customers in 16 countries served by &e in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The new services cater to the requirements of the regional maritime sector, providing fully managed and compliant marine services from ICT solutions providers to vessels operating in the region.

It offers equipment solutions, comprehensive and fully managed marine services for private yachts, commercial shipping and oil tankers of all sizes, as well as a wide range of requirements to enhance network coverage and connectivity.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Innovative Services at Etisalat by &e said, “We are pleased to launch a range of our latest advanced services based on the implementation of satellite solutions designed to meet the needs of customers in the maritime sector, thus contributing to the implementation of distinguished cruises with accuracy and efficiency.” Etisalat’s new expertise and position in empowering ship owners and operators regionally through the latest information and communication technology technologies, and its superior capabilities and capabilities in designing and implementing innovative satellite services solutions, aimed at enhancing customers’ experience in the maritime sector and helping them embark on easier and safer cruises “.

The new marine satellite services offered by Etisalat from &e provide multiple advantages to customers, especially those who need to stay connected to the network while on the move, including a range of competitively priced flexible bandwidth options, which are characterized by relatively high data volume, 24/7 support services, fully managed service at ground stations, fully compliant with local regulations.

Etisalat from &e is committed to providing the latest services and the best innovative technology solutions to its customers, including satellite services “SATCOMS” for customers who need to stay connected to the network while on the move, fully managed through several ground stations in the United Arab Emirates and the satellite operations center, which Supporting international satellite communications solutions since 1968, it provides high-throughput satellite coverage in multiple frequency bands and wide geographic areas.

The new services include the full range of ICT solutions for the maritime sector including value-added services for managed Internet, managed Wi-Fi, managed services for TV, Internet of Things and other marine crew applications on board. It also includes hosting antenna and communications infrastructure, leasing communication space in the space sector, providing cyber security solutions, and basic communications services, including the Internet, private network, and voice services. In addition, the new communication speeds support the various requirements of the maritime sector.