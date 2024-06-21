Etiquette | “They poked the wedding cake with their fingers, ate grapes from the cheese board” – More than a thousand readers told whether children should be invited to the wedding

Label|The question of whether children should be invited to the wedding strongly divided opinions in Helsingin Sanomat’s survey.

From Tampere Iida Lehtonen32, married her husband after thirteen years of dating in Tampere in the fall of 2022.

The ceremony took place in the magistrate’s office in the presence of only two witnesses. The actual wedding celebration was a multi-course dinner with drinks in a restaurant on the same evening.

“There were no games and no dancing. The program included speeches and relaxed socializing along with the meal,” says Lehtonen.

There were less than 40 guests, and they consisted of the couple’s closest relatives and friends. One of Lehtonen’s cousins ​​had small children at the time, and he asked Lehtonen about the nature of the party in advance.

“The parents then decided to leave the children at home with their grandmother, because the nature of the party was such that the children might not have enjoyed themselves,” Lehtonen estimated.

The topic came up for discussion after the Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen pinned the HS in the interview attention to the fact that more and more people getting married organize wedding parties where no children are invited at all. Pekkarinen wondered why children in particular can be excluded from, for example, weddings, but other groups cannot.

“It bothers me how uncomplicatedly and unanimously it is socially acceptable to exclude children,” said Pekkarinen.

HS asked readers about the topic, and more than 1,200 people answered the survey in less than a day. In this story, HS only uses comments from respondents whose identity is known to the editor.

The respondents’ opinions were strongly divided.

Part of the respondents believed, like Pekkarinen, that the increasing number of child-free parties indicates how children are treated in general in Finnish culture.

“It’s surprising the modern phenomenon that children are somehow detached from life, even though there is no life without children. Then we wonder when not enough children are born.” Woman, 67, Vantaa

Iida Lehtonen there is no strong position on one side or the other. He says that he basically thinks that the wedding couple can choose the invited guests themselves and exclude children from the group of guests, for example. However, he himself did not want to do so, and left the matter up to the children’s parents to evaluate.

“Since then, for example, my sister has had a child, and for example, I wouldn’t want to forbid her from coming to the party if I were to organize the wedding now,” says Lehtonen.

Many respondents defending child-free weddings appealed to the fact that children do not always know how to behave. A wedding party was considered to be for celebrating the wedding couple, and children easily steal the attention of the party.

“Children are annoying and loud and in the worst case they steal attention and spoil everything with their presence. The wedding couple has every right to decide what kind of party they want.” Female, 41, Helsinki “I’ve been to weddings where the child guests didn’t really know how to behave and the parents didn’t care at all. [Lapset] poked the wedding cake with their finger, ate grapes from the cheese board.” Woman, 60, Pirkkala

Nearly just as many considered that weddings are the parties where children should be seen and heard. Not inviting children would be discriminatory against families and children.

“A wedding should be a family celebration. I wouldn’t be surprised if families with children skip the whole wedding if only adults are welcome.” Male, 43, Järvenpää “It would be petty to forbid children from coming to the party.” Woman, 60, Kuopio

Part of the respondents shifted the responsibility for the children’s behavior primarily to the parents. Parents should guide their children to behave properly at parties.

“Parties are usually great experiences for children as well. Adults’ task is to teach by example and gentle guidance how to behave and act at parties. Just like in other situations.” Male, 43, Jyväskylä

Many the respondents reminded that organizing a wedding is expensive and child guests easily increase the number of party guests and thus also the costs.

Many suggested compromise solutions to the matter: Only the children of the immediate circle would be invited to the party, not the children of everyone invited, or that the invitation be limited to children of a certain age. The party can have a more formal daytime event and a more informal evening party.

Many also supported the practice, in which the invitation can basically state the time when the children are expected to go home and the party will turn more into a party for adults.

“For example, you can only invite siblings’ children. Many times there may also be so many children in the neighborhood that parties can easily turn into children’s crackers.” Woman, 36, Porvoo

Part of the respondents reminded that children may not even have fun at parties aimed at adults where alcohol is consumed.