The Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock held a coordination meeting with the Union Trains Company, the developer and operator of the UAE national railway network, the Department of Planning and Surveying the Central Region Branch, the Municipality of Dhaid City and the Municipality of Al-Bateeh, to discuss the progress of work in the “Union Train” project in the emirate.

The head of the department, Dr. M. Khalifa Musabbah Al-Tunaiji welcomes the attendees, pointing out that the department is keen to keep pace with the great renaissance in the Emirates thanks to the directives and support of the wise leadership in the country, especially the “Etihad Train” project, which will improve the movement of goods and individuals by opening new commercial lanes, in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi Economic 2030 and UAE Vision 2021.

He said: The national railway network project is a strategic national project, which will have a great impact in many aspects, including: social, tourism and economic, and contribute to the establishment of a new transport sector in the UAE, as it will make a quantum leap in the field of shipping and logistics.

In turn, Khalid bin Faisal Al Shehhi, Director of Government Relations Department at Etihad Rail, gave a presentation on the project and clarified the strategic objectives and economic benefits, as well as an explanatory video on the achievements of the first phase of the project. In addition, he gave a detailed explanation of the progress of work in the phase The second of the project, especially in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the achievements reached with the participation of all concerned parties in the emirate.

He also explained that the Etihad Trains Company pays great attention to sustainable development, as the company is keen to adhere to the principles of “good neighborliness” for the local communities surrounding the national railway network, through the application of the highest environmental standards and the protection of the Emirati natural heritage, referring to the resettlement operations of 300 A wild animal, which was recently carried out by the company in the Musnad reserve in the Emirate of Sharjah, as it is among the designated areas for the path of the national railway in the country, and transported it to safe areas close to the best international practices, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the country, environmental experts and contractors.

At the end of the meeting, Dr.M. Khalifa Musabbah Al-Tunaiji, Head of the Department, thanked all attendees and managers for their continuous cooperation and constructive efforts towards the completion of the “Etihad Train” project, and stressed the importance of strengthening communication and developing joint work among all concerned parties, in a way that would achieve good repercussions on various aspects of work.