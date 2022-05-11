Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the national railway network in the United Arab Emirates, plays a pivotal role in drawing the road map towards upgrading the transportation system and developing logistics services, through the establishment of a new vital sector that provides advanced railway transportation solutions in the country.

The company will showcase its services and solutions by hosting the 16th edition of the Middle East Railway Exhibition and Conference, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, on the 17th. and May 18, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in Abu Dhabi.

The conference, which is the largest specialized event in the transport sector in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, will bring together a group of transport leaders, senior executives, prominent decision makers and representatives of government agencies and authorities, to discuss the most pressing topics in the global transport and railway scene, and shed light on Highlight the latest innovations in the sector.

The conference will be attended by more than 600 dignitaries, ministers and specialists in the transport and infrastructure sector from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and will bring together more than 6000 participants, more than 200 speakers and 250 exhibitors.

This conference comes in the wake of the UAE’s announcement of the launch of the National Railway Program last December, the largest system of its kind for road transport in all the emirates of the country. logistics.

The conference included a series of presentations, meetings and interviews on a number of topics, such as smart connectivity systems, automated and secure operations, the Internet of Things, data analysis, sustainable operations, and others, with the aim of establishing a smart and sustainable transport sector. It is also a gateway to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the sector and a field of business opportunities in the railways, logistics and transportation sector, by facilitating networking opportunities, and enhancing relationships and constructive dialogues between attendees. The two-day Middle East Rail Conference hosts a host of other dedicated conferences, which include presenting more than 50 hours on the topics of sustainability, digital innovation and innovative transportation methods, in addition to more than 50 hours of seminars and accredited workshops on continuing professional development, which highlight Highlighting the latest job challenges that engineers in the region face as they strive to build world-class projects. The conference also provides an opportunity for attendees to communicate with more than 100 start-up companies within the smart transportation sector and learn about their latest products, services and innovations.

Engineer Hassan Mohamed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, said: “The land transport sector, especially railways, is of great interest to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, and that the country’s hosting of the Middle East Railway Exhibition and Conference 2022 will consolidate the Emirates’ global supremacy in The field of transport infrastructure and logistics achieves comprehensive development, and will also create new opportunities for improvement and development, as it is a leading global platform in the field of railways, bringing together governments, experts and entrepreneurs, as well as the private sector, as well as contributing to enhancing ways of cooperation, exchanging knowledge and experiences, and being acquainted with the most prominent technologies. And innovations in this vital sector, which represent an engine for sustainable development in its various axes and support national economies and social and commercial cohesion.”

Al Mansouri added, “The UAE government has allocated a large space for development projects related to the transport sector, especially railways, as part of its goals for the next fifty years, and in order to continue the path of the ambitious achievements it has achieved during the past fifty years in this vital sector, the Cabinet recently issued Law No. 5 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Law No. 8 of 2020 regulating railways, which translates the vision of the rational leadership and its interest in the land transport sector.

commitment

Omar Al Subaie, Executive Director of Commercial Affairs at Etihad Rail, said: “We are pleased to host the 2020 edition of the Middle East Rail Exhibition and Conference, in line with our commitment to support the development of the transport sector in the UAE and the region in general. Technologies, strengthening partnerships, stimulating investments and exchanging knowledge and experiences, which are among the most important pillars for the sector’s growth at the national and regional levels.” He added: “At Etihad Rail, we are keen to use the latest and most advanced technologies in accordance with best practices to develop the national railway network in the UAE, in order to enhance its economic growth. We look forward to receiving industry leaders and experts at the conference to enhance ways of joint action towards shaping the future of the railway sector in the region in the coming years.”

strategic move

Jamie Hussey, Director of the Middle East Rail Conference and Exhibition, said: “The relocation of the Middle East Rail Conference to Abu Dhabi is a strategic step that coincides with the re-opening of travel markets, as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi plays an important role in the transport sector in the Middle East region as a business hub. And the ideal destination for organizing this event, which brings together the most important stakeholders in the sector.”

Hossi added: “With the railway sector seeking to enhance its investments, governments in the region must seek to create a balance in value between roads and railways, and therefore we are witnessing the launch of the Road and Traffic Exhibition Middle East 2022 in conjunction with the Middle East Rail Conference, as the two events seek to upgrade the system of the railway sector. Transport and promotion.

It is worth noting that Etihad Rail, through its strategic national project “Etihad Train”, is working to enhance connectivity between various industrial and commercial areas, and to provide a sustainable means of transportation for communities at the state level, including freight and passenger services.

It is noteworthy that the first phase of the national railway network project has been in operation since 2016, and the construction of the second phase is progressing at an accelerated pace, with the completion rate of the project reaching 75%. The national railway network in the UAE plays a pivotal role in transporting goods and passengers through its modern and sustainable network, as well as its contribution to consolidating the country’s leading position in the region.