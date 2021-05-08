Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Since its inception, Etihad Rail has been keen on building a national railway network with world-class specifications to contribute mainly to supporting the national industrial sector and pushing forward the economic growth. The company has tended to accredit locally to provide many of the main components that go into building the network, which is consistent with the unified industrial identity “Make in the Emirates”, which the UAE recently launched.

One of the most important components of the railway network is concrete beams, as they are the main base for anchoring railroad tracks. The company has built factories for the production of concrete beams in the country instead of importing them from abroad, with the aim of achieving greater efficiency in terms of time, effort and cost and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint resulting from import operations. The concrete beams are manufactured using high quality locally available raw materials, which also contributes to creating hundreds of job opportunities nationwide.

The first factory is located in the port city in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which extends over an area of ​​13,000 square meters, and operates with a capacity of 45,000 girders per month, and produced all the beams for the first phase of the national railway network project. As for the second factory, it is located in the Saih Shuaib area on the borders between the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and extends over an area of ​​9 thousand square meters.

The production of concrete girder is carried out in the factories by following the longitudinal production line system, which contains eight lines, and each line produces 400 concrete girder daily, as the factory produces 3,200 concrete girder in each casting process. All beams go through a rigorous quality assurance inspection process, which includes dimension checking, bending testing, and checking for cracks before being transported to the assembly area to be ready for use.