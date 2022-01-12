The Director General of the Union Electricity and Water Authority, Muhammad Muhammad Saleh, announced the introduction of a new tariff for electricity and water service for the agricultural sector, after the operation of the Umm Al Quwain desalination plant, as water became available in all the northern emirates, at prices 10% to 15% lower than the initial prices. Previous

Saleh explained, in response to Emirates Today’s questions, that the consumer tariff for electricity service for the agricultural sector has been changed, so that the first tranche starts from one kilowatt to 6000 kilowatts, at a value of 23 fils per kilowatt hour, in addition to five fils for the cost of fuel, and the slice becomes The second starts from 6001 kilowatts and above at a value of 28 fils per kilowatt hour, in addition to five fils for the cost of fuel.

He added that the electricity connection fee has been changed, as most farms fall within the first bracket, which used to amount to 600 dirhams per kilovolt-ampere, and now it reaches 300 dirhams per kilovolt-ampere, with a reduction of up to 50%, indicating that there is a mechanism for installments. The value of electricity connection, so as not to overburden customers financially.

He pointed out that there are 9,000 farms benefiting from the Union Electricity and Water services in the northern emirates, and that more than 7,000 farms do not have water services, but they can now submit requests for water in the quantities they need. He added that the consumer tariff for water service for the agricultural sector has been changed, so that the first tranche starts from 1 to 20 thousand gallons per day, at a value of 1.5 fils per gallon, and the second tranche starts from 20,001 thousand to 50 thousand gallons per day, with a value of 2.0 fils per gallon, while starting The third tranche of 50,001 thousand gallons and above, at a value of 2.5 fils per gallon.

He explained that providing water to the farms will prompt farmers to dispense with underground wells, and the state’s orientation in the water security strategy will be achieved in preserving the underground stock, as the farmer now does not need to dig wells at a depth of 1,000 feet to extract water to irrigate his farms, because the Union of Electricity and Water will provide water for all farmers, at the lowest cost.

He stated that the system in which the Union Electricity and Water operates is integrated, and it will have many benefits for farmers, as the farms to which water has been delivered during the last period will witness a noticeable decrease in electricity bills by the end of this month. He added that the farmer is the beneficiary of this system, by reducing consumption bills, ensuring that he has access to desalinated water to irrigate his farms, and drinking water as well.

He explained that farmers should strive to rationalize water consumption through the use of the drip mechanism in the irrigation of farms, and the use of greenhouses that reduce water use.

He explained that in the past, farms depended primarily on groundwater and salty wells that were not suitable for agriculture, and farmers depended on installing an electricity-powered desalination plant to irrigate their farms, noting that providing desalinated water to farms would reduce the cost of operating pumps to withdraw water from wells, and from Desalination plants on farms to a large extent, due to the provision of desalinated water to the farms.

He added that farms need water more than electricity, so the Union for Electricity and Water saw that prices should be available to everyone, as 600,000 gallons of desalinated water will be provided per month for each farm, at a value of a penny and a half, and at less than previous prices, and this is a new feature for the farmer, Pointing out that in the past, water was not provided to farms, but was provided to housing within agricultural areas in small quantities not exceeding 10,000 gallons of water per month, and the slide was up to two fils per 10,000 gallons, and three fils for more than 10,000 gallons of water, and this It was a huge financial burden on farmers.

Insurance fee waiver

The Director General of the Union Electricity and Water Authority, Muhammad Muhammad Saleh, said that the fees for delivering water to the farms will be within the limits of what is customary and affordable for farmers. At the same time, farmers have been exempted from insurance fees for water requests, and the insurance amount will be returned to all farmers, who By paying it in the past by calculating bills.



