Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Etihad Arena” on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi was lit in green, to celebrate the historic achievement of the Boston Celtics team, winning the American Professional Basketball League title for the eighteenth time in its career, as this coincided with the club’s celebrations with its fans in the heart of its home state of Massachusetts with a dazzling carnival show. .

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the American Professional Basketball League announced earlier this year that Abu Dhabi will host two strong confrontations between the Boston Celtics, the defending league champions this year, and the Denver Nuggets, last year’s champions, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi 2024 matches. Provided by the Holding Company (ADQ), the matches will start on Friday, October 4, and Sunday, October 6, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.