Etihad Airways announced today that it will operate flights to 8 destinations during the month of June, bringing the total number of operational destinations this summer to 76 destinations.

Antonaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said that the carrier is working to implement plans to expand its network to include eight additional destinations, as flights will be operated to three important destinations: Bali, Jaipur and Gassim, which are very popular.

Neves added: We have begun operations to new seasonal destinations and have returned to summer destinations including Nice and Antalya on the Turkish Riviera, in addition to returning to the islands of Mykonos and Santorini in Greece.

On Monday, June 24, Etihad Airways launched a new service to Gassim, making it Etihad Airways’ fourth destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The next day, June 25, it launches its first flight to the island of Bali, Indonesia.

Etihad Airways will operate 4 weekly flights to Bali.