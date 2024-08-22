Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is proud to have hosted members of the Paralympic delegation on board its flight as they made their way to the Paris Games.

The company showed its support for the 22-member team of athletes, coaches and medical staff with a celebration held at Zayed International Airport, and displayed a huge billboard on its headquarters building in Abu Dhabi, reading “Ambition above the clouds, heroes overcome difficulties” to show support for the competing athletes’ mission.

The team received a warm welcome at the airport from Etihad staff and a team of volunteers, before enjoying the airline’s lounge prior to their flight.

“We are extremely proud of our Emirati athletes and wish them all the best ahead of their upcoming competitions,” said Antonaldo Neves, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal at Etihad Airways is to start with ambition, and the best way to demonstrate that is to fly this team of ambitious and talented athletes.”