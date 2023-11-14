Etihad Airways revealed its future growth plans during the Dubai Air Show, where Antonualdo Neves, CEO of the company, discussed the ambitious growth plan for the next seven years, which is known as “Plan 2030”.

This strategy, supported by Abu Dhabi Holding, represents a pivotal turning point in Etihad Airways’ journey, and paves the way for a future characterized by sustainable growth and enhanced customer experiences, with a significant economic contribution to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Neves said: As we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the founding of Etihad Airways, we are excited about the future. Plan 2030 is the guiding plan that drives Etihad Airways towards the future. Etihad Airways has established its presence on the global stage and successfully overcome all the challenges it faced, and now, thanks to the strong support of shareholders. With a strong strategic plan in place, the airline is poised for sustainable and profitable growth.

Over the course of the year, Etihad Airways carried 13 million passengers, an increase of 30% over 2022, and this growth path is set to continue with the 2030 plan, with the peak witnessed in 2017 in terms of the number of passengers expected to be achieved by late next year or early 2025. And reach the goal of 33 million passengers by 2030.

Within the framework of the 2030 plan, the Etihad Airways network will extend to more than 125 destinations, taking advantage of its strategic geographical location linking Asia and Europe. At the same time, the fleet will double to more than 160 aircraft, with a focus on connecting short and medium-haul destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. India and Asia with long-haul destinations in Europe and North America. The basic principles of the network expansion strategy include operating to new destinations, providing more choice, and increasing the number of flights to key international markets.

Neves continued: “Our mission is clear: to provide exceptional customer service and achieve sustainable profitability, as the basis for Etihad Airways’ contribution to achieving the aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The 2030 Plan not only represents a strategic milestone for expansion, but it also promises significant economic benefits for Abu Dhabi. The plan aims to attract 10 million travelers to the capital, Abu Dhabi, by 2030, which will enhance economic growth, create job opportunities, and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a major global travel hub.

“The opening of our new airport building, Terminal A, is an ideal starting point for the growth of our business and will provide the capacity and quality we need to meet the requirements of our guests,” Neves added.

Etihad Airways has witnessed a lot of success this year, as it launched 12 new destinations, with more destinations in the Indian peninsula, in addition to the American city of Boston and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. The company has also expanded its operations in several key markets, increasing the number of flights and codeshare partnerships, and adding 16 new aircraft to its fleet.

Neves concluded by saying: “Twenty years ago, the leaders of the UAE launched a distinguished airline that gained a global reputation. Our storied past is the perfect starting point for our next chapter. The 2030 plan will ensure that we continue to delight our guests and the people of the UAE in the coming years and be the airline that everyone desires.” to travel on board.”