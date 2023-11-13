During its participation in the Dubai Air Show, Etihad Airways is showcasing its latest Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which is one of four new Dreamliner aircraft joining the fleet this year.

The new aircraft will enhance Etihad Airways’ ambitious growth plans, as the company has added 12 new destinations this year, with more destinations in India, in addition to launching operations to Boston and Nairobi in the coming months, and increasing the number of flights to various destinations on its global network.

Etihad Airways CEO, Antono Aldo Neves, said: “Our 20th anniversary represents a pivotal moment in which we not only celebrate the company’s achievements to date, but more importantly, we set a strong foundation and path for future growth.”

Neves added: “These new aircraft are key to achieving the ambitious plans we have embarked on to expand our fleet and enhance our flights to better transport guests to a greater number of destinations.” The new 787 Dreamliner aircraft offers further improvements to its cabins, and includes 32 business class cabins and 271 economy class seats.