Etihad Airways announced today the launch of its flights to Gassim in the central region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Gassim is Etihad Airways’ fourth destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering guests four direct flights weekly, and this service enhances the connection between the Kingdom and the rest of the world via Abu Dhabi.

Antonualdo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We affirm our commitment to the Saudi market with the 20th anniversary of connecting Abu Dhabi with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and with the increasing demand for air travel to the promising business and tourism market in the Kingdom, we are excited to launch our flights to Al-Qassim, the important cultural and commercial center.” “.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A320 family aircraft.