Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released essential tips and advice as well as information on baggage policy for a smooth and comfortable travel experience ahead of the peak travel and festive season.

Shoaib Al-Najjar, General Manager of Etihad Airways Operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport, provides some advice on check-in options and the importance of completing online travel procedures before arriving at the airport, as well as information about baggage allowance and baggage allowance.

Shoaib Al-Najjar said: “Etihad Airways is committed to providing travelers with an unparalleled travel experience and continues to search for more options that allow them to benefit from their travel experience and reduce waiting time at peak times. Being fully aware of all stages of our journey helps to facilitate our experience in Therefore, the idea of ​​this video came about, which will help the traveler to have a smooth and comfortable flight, without any disruption as much as possible.

Passengers on board Etihad Airways enjoy a carefree travel with the many services provided by the company, such as the self-check-in and baggage delivery service, which allows passengers to complete their travel procedures and hand over their luggage easier and faster and can accommodate larger numbers of guests who will be able to avoid standing in waiting lines.

Etihad is preparing to receive more than 1.5 million passengers through Abu Dhabi International Airport between November 21, 2022 and January 08, 2023, and advises its guests to prepare early for their flights.