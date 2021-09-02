Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Etihad Airways is preparing for a recovery in travel traffic to and from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, following the government’s announcement of lifting quarantine for vaccinated travelers coming to the country.

Travelers with full vaccinations (approved by the World Health Organization), and coming from all over the world will be able to enter without the need for quarantine. They must submit a negative nasal swab test result not less than 48 hours from the date of departure. They will also be subject to a screening upon arrival at the airport, and the examination will be repeated after a specified number of days, which is subject to the destination from which they came.

As for passengers who are not vaccinated, they will have to follow the existing laws and conditions depending on the destination of departure if it is on the red or green list.

In this regard, Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The news came just in time for Abu Dhabi to welcome the world, and we expect the demand for reservations from tourists and visitors from family and friends from around the world. This will give UAE residents greater flexibility and peace of mind when traveling internationally.

He added: The emirate was able to provide the best public health programs around the world, achieve the highest vaccination rates, in addition to providing innovative technical solutions such as the Al Hosn application to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.

The Federation continues its commitment to the highest health standards followed and has provided its own health and safety program to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The company also implements a rigorous program, adopts extensive sterilization, and maintains the highest levels of hygiene throughout every stage of the guest’s journey. This includes food supplies, deep sterilization of cabins, check-in areas, health checks, boarding, interaction with air crews, food services, disembarkation and transportation, among many other measures.