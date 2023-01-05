Starting March 26, Etihad Airways will increase its flights to Bangkok to two daily flights on the Abu Dhabi-Bangkok route, thus providing 14 non-stop flights per week to Bangkok International Airport (BKK).

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue Officer Eric D said: “Thanks to our convenient morning travel times from Abu Dhabi, our second flight to Bangkok will improve travel times for UAE residents wishing to visit Thailand, and the return flights from Bangkok will give travelers to Abu Dhabi the opportunity to arrive in the morning.” To have enough time to explore the capital, whether their visit is for business or leisure purposes.