Abu Dhabi (Etihad) guests traveling on flights will be granted aTo Etihad Airways, The national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, from Abu Dhabi to Chicago, New York, Washington and Toronto, from today until May 16, by testing the Travel Pass application, the health passport from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which gives them more ease and clarity while managing their data For healthy and safe travel.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Bulooki, Chief Operating and Commercial Operations Officer at Etihad Aviation Group said: “With the continuous changes in the health requirements for safe travel, Etihad believes that the digital health passport is an appropriate solution that will help provide travelers with more clarity regarding travel requirements and make it easier for them. Follow the necessary procedures. The cooperation of the Union with the International Air Transport Association comes with the aim of uniting efforts and working together to simplify the global unified approach to the health passport, so that travel becomes easier and faster, with governments taking a decision regarding the regulations and directives necessary to cross any destination.

Guests wishing to participate in the pilot test can download the IATA Travel Pass app via the Apple Store and book an appointment with one of the accredited testing centers – LifeDiagnostics at Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, or BioGenix Labs in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

In the medical center, the guest should inform the reception staff of his participation in the IATA Travel Pass test, showing his passport and mobile phone to ensure that the application is on it. Once the results of the examination appear, the guest will be able to view it through both the IATA Travel Pass app and the Digital Check Center platform.

Nick Karen, Senior Vice President for Airport, Passenger, Shipping and Security Affairs at the International Air Transport Association, said: “Etihad’s participation in the IATA Travel Pass test will help us enhance confidence at the government and passenger level in digital health applications and their ability to safely revitalize air travel. Peace of mind and ease. »The application will provide travelers with a unified platform to help them comply with various new travel laws and rules as soon as they are issued, and at the level of governments, it will contribute to ensuring that all traveler information is completed and that the documents provided are correct. The “Iata Travel Pass” health passport will allow Etihad guests to obtain a “digital passport” through which they receive the results of Covid examinations and ensure their eligibility to proceed on their journey. Most importantly, IATA Travel Pass will allow travelers to control their data and facilitate sharing of their test results with airlines and relevant travel authorities. It will also give the traveler greater ease and convenience in managing his data throughout the trip.

It should be noted that the guests participating in the IATA Travel Pass pilot project will benefit from priority access to the testing laboratories at both Life Diagnostics and Biogenix and to complete their travel procedures at the airport faster, in addition to receiving a free 90MB Wi-Fi voucher to use while traveling. As for the guests who do not wish to participate in the pilot test, they can continue to follow the existing and popular approach to sharing the results of the nasal swab test with the Federation by submitting a printed copy of the result at the check-in counter.