Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Etihad Airways has entered into an interline partnership agreement with Maldivian Airlines, allowing Etihad Airways guests to access 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives from Male.

The agreement between Etihad Airways and Maldivian Airlines, the national carrier of the Maldives, gives Etihad’s guests more options for their trips to the Maldives, as they can easily move around the islands of the Indian Ocean archipelago to enjoy the services of the two companies and their network of destinations by booking a single ticket.

On this occasion, Eric Dee, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This partnership will enhance the guest experience for the entire flight, as guests traveling to the Maldives will be able to reach their tourist destination with ease with seamless connections from Male with Maldivian Airlines services to enjoy… Have a great vacation at amazing local resorts.”

For his part, Director General of Commercial Affairs in the Maldives, Ibrahim Hamdan Mohamed, said: “As we seek to expand our network of destinations, this partnership with Etihad Airways will provide exciting opportunities for our customers to connect and travel seamlessly on our strong domestic network of destinations across the Maldives.

It is planned that Etihad Airways will increase the number of its flights between Abu Dhabi and the Maldives from 10 to 14 weekly flights, starting from January 1, 2024.

The agreement also allows travelers to stop on vacation in Abu Dhabi to enjoy authentic Arab hospitality and explore the exciting tourist attractions of the Emirati capital.

This agreement comes within the framework of Etihad Airways' increasing agreements with global airline partnerships, to enhance communication and smooth flights with suitable timings for everyone.