Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad)

Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Malaysia’s Batik Air to support connectivity for passengers on their flights, effective today, 16 July 2024, bringing Etihad Airways’ total codeshare agreements to 38.

The agreement allows Etihad Airways guests to seamlessly travel to eight domestic and international destinations via Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the home of Batik Air, and benefit from the combined services and networks of both airlines through a single ticket booking, in addition to seamless baggage transfer to their final destination. The codeshare agreement allows Etihad Airways guests to travel to five new domestic destinations in Malaysia, including: Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tawau, in addition to three international points, namely Da Nang and Hanoi in Vietnam, and Perth in Australia.

It also provides Malaysian passengers arriving and departing with a wider choice of flights on both airlines’ networks, as it will be easy to travel to Batik Air’s destinations via its hub in Kuala Lumpur with Etihad’s two daily flights from Abu Dhabi.

“This collaboration significantly enhances our codeshare network, providing passengers with seamless travel to five key destinations in Malaysia, including the picturesque island of Langkawi, the culturally and culinarily rich city of Penang, and Kota Kinabalu, gateway to Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak on the island of Borneo,” said Eric Dee, Etihad Airways’ Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer.

“Through this partnership, we aim to welcome visitors from around the world to explore the diverse attractions of Malaysia, as well as destinations across Southeast Asia and beyond,” said Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy.

“We aim to strengthen Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s position as a transit hub, enhancing Etihad Airways’ network and ensuring a more comprehensive and seamless travel experience for its guests, enabling them to seamlessly connect to destinations in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Australia and beyond. This partnership will expand travel options for Malaysian travellers to discover new international destinations beyond Abu Dhabi,” he added.