Etienne Vaessen made his return on Saturday evening after a hard collision with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on September 30. He became unconscious and was resuscitated on the field as a precaution. In the 0-1 loss against Go Ahead Eagles he was there again, with a helmet. “Maybe I will also reach the Champions League with it,” he laughingly referred to colleague Petr Cech, who also played goalkeeper with a helmet at Chelsea and Arsenal.