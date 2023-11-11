Etienne Vaessen made his return on Saturday evening after a hard collision with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on September 30. He became unconscious and was resuscitated on the field as a precaution. In the 0-1 loss against Go Ahead Eagles he was there again, with a helmet. “Maybe I will also reach the Champions League with it,” he laughingly referred to colleague Petr Cech, who also played goalkeeper with a helmet at Chelsea and Arsenal.
Yvonne van Beek
Latest update:
11-11-23, 10:32 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Etienne #Vaessen #play #goalkeeper #helmet #wife #listened