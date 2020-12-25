Madrid, like the rest of Spain, last night lived a Atypical Christmas Eve marked by restrictions imposed by the regional government scored by Isabel Díaz Ayuso when we have the information. Among them, it was established that it was not possible to circulate on the street from the 01:30 hours. In addition, the entertainment venues were closed and gatherings of more than ten people were not allowed. With this scenario, the people of Madrid celebrated the night in a calmer way, something that can be corroborated with data.

The balance from midnight to 09:00 hours this December 25 registers a 41% decrease in calls to the emergency service, from 2,271 in 2019 to 1,348 in 2020. Likewise, the regional emergency service 112-Community of Madrid has revealed that Ethyl poisonings in the region fell by 70% and 96% traffic offenses. I also know the number of aggressions and brawls plummeted by almost half. Thus, 112-Community has had to attend 77 fights, far from the 145 in which it had to intervene last Christmas. In addition, there were far fewer neighborhood noise complaints, with numbers “much lower than any previous weekend.”

The same trend has been followed by traffic accidents when a 67%, from 18 in 2019 to 6 this year. The most significant data is that of the traffic offenses, which collapses a 96%: they have gone from 28 365 days ago to just one. Fires, for their part, have been reduced by 70%, with 11 compared to 37 last year. In short, it was a night that, according to 112-Community, It has not registered notable events.

No illegal parties

One of the activities that the authorities feared the most was the celebration of illegal parties without breaking schedules. However, the night has unfolded without any illicit event, according to data from the Municipal Police provided to Emergencias Madrid.

The agents have verified that “the regulations have been complied with in general terms” by not registering any illegal party or breach of schedules in the premises. The Police have only acted in four establishments, but for failing to comply with any of the security regulations against the coronavirus, such as bar consumption. In general, the agents emphasize that the messages of awareness and prudence have permeated society.

Electricity consumption in Spain plummeted at midnight

Another curious detail, this time at the national level, that has left us this Christmas Eve is the data on electricity consumption. The experts of the renewable energy marketer UniElectric have revealed that the electricity consumption of Spanish homes on Christmas Eve was higher than average from 7:00 p.m., but collapsed at midnight faster than in years past.

Specifically, the company has highlighted the “atypical” energy demand curve registered by Red Eléctrica Española this December 24 in the peninsular system, with a peak at 18:49, between 10 and 30 minutes earlier than usual for the previous five years, when the peak was between 7:00 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

However, as detailed, this curve descended with a “sensible” slowness at 10:00 p.m., but as of midnight “the typical fall in electricity demand in homes accelerated enormously compared to the average of the past years.” To 01:30, the time when the curfew was set in many autonomous communities, it was a 29.37% less than the peak demand on the 24th, a decrease two points below the average of the past five years.