Ethnology Easter is associated with peculiar chatter rituals, which are found in both Poland and Ostrobothnia

Easter the first thing that comes to mind about traditional ones is cheering and merriment. But a small ethnographic study reveals the ways in which secular traditions have coexisted with the Christian Week of Torment.

Let’s start at home.

The Easter sizes, or valakio, burned in Ostrobothnia have had many purposes. Fire and smoke have been used to expel stealing witches, or trolls, who have been moving on a wire Saturday to steal in barns and barns.

The sizes are Nordic as well rope. In other words, boastful, a larger bonfire was made than in the neighboring village, says the archivist of the Finnish Literary Society (SKS) Liisa Lehto in his article.

But the third significance of the bonfires is surprising: socializing and rejoicing the youth.

Let’s listen to the Pope of Härmäki, whose opinion is the collector of folklore Samuli Paulaharju recorded in 1930: “When I was a young man, I was burned for the passover, and it belonged to the right one. At that time, the main eagle’s nest was made, I went to the flea to work in the friezes, and the head of the armpit or the straw was taken from the straw and the burner and the people were very uncovered. ”

Flick to work on fries. According to my Ostrobothnian friend, it means rioting. So in addition to the smoke, there was a wolf in the air on Saturday.

According to Paulaharju’s report, after burning whites, the tradition was to climb on the roof to listen to “night freaks”. Often the prophets knew the news of the death, but at the same time one could ask about the future marriage from a pig in the pen. If the pig growled, the answer was yes.

For rioting also refer to a few European traditions. Like a Polish Śmigus-Dyngus, which could be translated as “wet Monday”.

It’s actually a two-part tradition, says a Polish cultural specialist culture.pl site.

The roots of the tradition are probably in the 14th century, but there are hints of pre-Christian rituals celebrating the coming of spring. Initially, it has been a kind of two traditions that have come together.

Śmigus refers to a fibrillation-like manner in which the feet are spotted with palm leaves or willow twigs on Easter Monday. After splashing, cold water has been thrown over the feet. Dyngus has meant that the target could have been saved by giving its beater a decorated egg.

Today, Śmigus-Dyngus in Poland means a national water war day with the participation of non-young people. In addition to buckets, the weapons are water guns, bottles and water balloons thrown out the windows.

For example, in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and some parts of Hungary, a relative ritual of Śmigus-Dyngus is known, with a touch of more quarreling.

On Easter Monday, the men leave in the morning to walk around the door. They carry decorative Easter jokes made of willow. When the door is opened, the man sings to sway the woman first with a spring song about eggs and fertility.

After the song, the woman turns her back and the man gives the woman a whip. Whipping is meant to bring health, beauty and fertility to next year. In the Czech language, for example, the name of the joke is pomlázka, which refers to rejuvenation.

But if the waking man arrives at the woman’s door with the joke only after noon, the woman can throw a bucket of cold water on top of the man.