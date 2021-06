Certainly the bibliographic production on Ethnobotany in the Region is scarce, although not non-existent. This makes Gregorio Rabal Saura’s long and entertaining text a reference work for our territory: ‘Popular botanical knowledge in the municipality of Cartagena’ (2015), edited by the Garbancillo Conservation Entity d

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in