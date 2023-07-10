The death of Nahel, murdered at the age of 17 by a police officer’s shot, triggered riots throughout France and, at the same time, has once again raised the controversial issue of police discrimination, in particular control based on ethnic profiling in the territory French. Are other countries in Europe or the Americas doing anything better about it? France 24 provides some answers.

It only took a spark for the underlying anger of the youth in the popular neighborhoods to rise again. This time, the trigger was the death of Nahel, assassinated at the age of 17 by a police officer’s shot on June 27 in Nanterre.

For many observers, recurring police checks and discrimination of all kinds partly explain the outbreak of violence that has set many French cities on fire.

Because ethnic profiling is discrimination that lasts. In France young men perceived as black and Arab are twenty times more likely to be controlled, according to a study carried out in 2016 by the Defender of Human Rights.

The use of the police license plate number and the deontological code in France

During the 2012 presidential campaign, François Hollande vowed to end this practice. However, it is clear that the practice persists. “The multiplying identity checks by ethnic profile are the breeding ground in which fire spreads today,” analyzes the sociologist specializing in security and police issues Sébastian Roché, a guest at “Ma France” on June 30 in France Bleu.

Solutions have been proposed to put an end to it. The socialist president proposed the idea of ​​delivering a receipt containing the reason for each identity check, as well as the name of the police officer, to better regulate the practice.

However, the idea, considered too bureaucratic, was finally discarded by Manuel Valls in September 2012, much to the regret of the associations. The possibility of equipping each police officer with a body camera was also raised. Tested in some cities, this expensive device had no positive effect on this issue, according to the director general of the national police (DGPN), Éric Morvan.

In fact, this system did not make it possible to determine if the control was abusive. Manuel Valls finally implemented the obligation to show the police license plate number. What is the principle? If a person believes that he has been the victim of abusive control, he can take note of the agent’s number that appears on his uniform and directly file a complaint with the IGPN, the “police of the police” via the Internet. Lastly, the police code of ethics has been reformed.

Less insults, but an ever-present discrimination.

“It has been observed that the programs aimed at sensitizing the police on this issue have had an effect on practices,” says Anaik Purenne, a sociologist and researcher at the University of Lyon.

“Fewer insults were observed during the controls in France. However, this racism manifests itself, as in the rest of society, in a more covert way. French police officers tend to use more informal language or use familiar names more frequently with certain people. It is a much less professional attitude than that observed in Anglo-Saxon countries.”

Does this mean that the problem is better managed abroad? Not necessarily. A report published a year after the protests in Black Lives Matterbased on 35,000 European Union (EU) citizens, showed that police officers from Member States checked the identity of 34% of people belonging to ethnic minorities, compared to only 14% of the total EU population .

Among the worst performers are Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands and Portugal. In the latter two, Romanians reported high levels of discrimination. Respectively, 86% and 84% of the Romanian people surveyed stated that they had been victims of racial profiling by the police.

Testing in the UK and in some cities in Spain

While the problem appears to be widespread, specific solutions have been adopted across Europe. In the UK, for example, a law called PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) implemented since 1986 regulates identity checks.

The country, which systematically collects data on police checks in relation to ethnicity, has implemented the principle of providing a receipt at each check, which includes the name of the police officer, the reason for the check, the ethnic code, the time of search and their reasons.

In London, the data collected indicates that agents in the capital control mainly white people. However, if the figures are compared with the general population, it was observed that a black person is 4.5 times more likely to be controlled than a white person, according to a British report.

As in the United Kingdom, Spain has also opted since 2007 for the use of a report delivered at the end of each control in some locations. The receipt provides information on the duration of the check, the reason, nationality, gender, age and any violations, as well as the officer’s badge number.

Data collected on these checks has indicated that the number of checks has been cut in half and that the police are twice as effective in their elections. However, the experience was abandoned in other Spanish cities due to the strong opposition of the police forces to this device.

The American and Canadian experiences

On the other side of the Atlantic, other experiences have been carried out with greater or lesser success. In the United States, there is no federal legislation on identity checks, each state determines its own practices. In New York, the police, who must have “reasonable suspicion” to carry out a check, give the people involved a card that informs them about the procedure and their rights.

No voucher or receipt is provided. However, the devices are still far from satisfactory, as the profiles of African-American or Hispanic people continue to be more controlled than others, according to a report published in 2020 by Data Collaborative for Justice.

“Efforts have been made to limit some police techniques in the United States, such as the stop-and-frisk ban in New York City,” says Jean Beaman, a professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“It’s a great victory, but at the same time, it doesn’t change the general practices of racial profiling in the police, in the sense that they are more likely to believe that there are more suspects of criminal activity” among ethnic minorities.

In Canada, there are no receipts. But identity checks require a “legal framework.” Police officers wear a clearly visible identification badge on their uniforms. A proactive policy of recruiting “minority” officers has also been implemented and regular contact is maintained with the local human rights commission. As a result, the controls are very respectful.

However, once again, the data is relentless, revealing a prevalence of checks on persons belonging to minorities. “Working in both France and Canada, I used to romanticize quite a bit what was happening there,” confesses Anaik Purenne. “They have implemented specific devices for years. But available quantitative research shows that the phenomenon continues despite everything.”

Given this gloomy panorama, are there solutions to stop this plague? “In France, the first solution would be to recognize that there is a problem of discrimination and open a reflection to find its causes. Carrying out such reflection should not stigmatize a profession or question it, since it depends to a large extent on the public policies implemented by governments”.

What Amnesty International recommends to combat ethnic profiling:

Eliminate administrative identity controls.

Strictly regulate the power of the police during judicial controls or by court order.

Adopt specific measures and instructions for controls aimed at minors.

Create an independent and effective grievance mechanism.

Modify institutional objectives, guidelines and police training, especially with regard to interactions with the public.

*Article adapted from its original in French