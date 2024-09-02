Khinshtein: In Primorye, an ethnic gang drove a SVO fighter to attempt suicide

In Primorsky Krai, an ethnic gang is taking away payments from participants in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein.

The politician drew attention to the messages that appeared on social networks that the SVO veteran who lost his arm was unable to find a way to deal with the criminals in Ussuriysk. After being wounded, he began to receive special payments, and the bandits became interested in this. According to the victim, all attempts to find protection in local law enforcement agencies were unsuccessful, and one of the police officers even tore up his statement.

The desperate fighter attempted suicide. Before that, he recorded a farewell video in which he described the situation.

I ask Alexander Bastrykin and the higher authorities to assist after my death, to put the guilty ones in jail. I am not the only victim. I am the only one who chose this method. veteran of the SVO

The man disappeared shortly after the publication. “If that’s the case, it’s really scary,” Khinshtein concluded.

Marines and volunteers join in search for veteran

After the video appeared online have begun operational search activities. They involved criminal investigation officers, the canine service, and also involved volunteers from the public organization “PrimPoisk” and military police officers.

In addition, servicemen of the 155th Marine Division of the Pacific Fleet have joined the search. This unit, based in Vladivostok, is actively participating in the SVO. According to information from open sources, the Marines are currently confronting the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the most difficult sections of the front near Ugledar.

Related materials:

Several hours later, the veteran was found unconscious in serious condition and hospitalized.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin reacted to the emergency. He ordered a report to him on the circumstances of the incident and the progress of the criminal investigation. The central office of the department took control of the execution.

Khinshtein sent a request to the Prosecutor General’s Office asking them to look into the situation. “Not only the criminals who extorted money from the fighter should be punished, but also those law enforcement officers who, through their inaction, became de facto accomplices of the bandits,” the deputy said.

Soldiers returning from the SVO zone often become victims of criminals

Russian soldiers returning from the SVO zone are becoming targets for criminals. In particular, a soldier from Yekaterinburg became a victim of fraud. The man paid one and a half million rubles for a private house, but received an unfinished building.

Related materials:

It also became known that the fraudsters withdrew money from the card of a participant in the special operation who lost his life. In the fall of 2023, the attackers withdrew 1.2 million rubles from ATMs in the village of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and in Zelenograd, which belonged to a 43-year-old military man.

In January, it was revealed that the director of the management company, where one of the SVO participants had previously worked, demanded that he make a monthly payment, allegedly to pay off an existing debt. At the same time, the extortionist, exerting moral pressure on the serviceman’s family, committed illegal actions against his relatives, and later the SVO participant’s house was deliberately set on fire.