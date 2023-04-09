The initiative, which was announced on Thursday, aims to dismantle forces formed by some states in preparation for integrating their elements into the federal army, police, or civilian life.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the Ethiopian Prime Minister confirmed that his country “has encountered difficulties with regard to the special forces in the states,” noting the existence of illegal checkpoints, smuggling operations, and blocking of roads.

The Ethiopian constitution allows each of the 11 states that make up the country, which are distributed according to language and culture, to establish their own police.

But over the last 15 years, some states have created special forces that the Constitution does not allow.

In the state of Amhara, bordering Tigray, forces of this kind and local militias supported the government forces in their war against the rebels of the region until a peace agreement was reached in November 2022.

The prime minister said that his government “will try to explain (the decision) and convince those who oppose it without understanding it,” noting that “law enforcement measures will be taken against those who play a deliberately destructive role.”

According to Abe, “the decision will run out (even if we are forced) to pay the price, for the sake of Ethiopia’s unity … and the reassurance of the people.”

The peace agreement signed last November between the “Tigray People’s Liberation Front” and the Ethiopian government angered Amhara residents due to the long-standing border disputes with Tigray.

With the outbreak of the war, Amhara forces and local militias called Fano occupied western Tigray, a disputed area between the state and the region that journalists are still banned from entering.

After a visit last month to Ethiopia, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Amhara forces had committed “ethnic cleansing” by forcibly removing residents from western Tigray.

International investigators accuse all parties to the conflict of violations that could amount to war crimes.

The war began in November 2020 when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent his forces to Tigray after accusing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which previously dominated political life in Ethiopia, of attacking army bases.