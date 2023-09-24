There are not 450 men in the entire world capable of running a marathon faster this year than Tigst Assefa, the Ethiopian athlete who this Sunday, a placid day in the fresh autumn of Berlin, with the leaves of the lime trees turning yellow above the athletes, He has crushed the marathon world record with a time of 2h11m53s (at the finish line he seemed to set a second less, but the time was later revised). An improvement of more than two minutes (two minutes and eleven seconds) over the previous record, which was held by the Kenyan Brigid Kosgei since the 2019 Chicago Marathon (2h14m04s), at the beginning of this new era marked by the revolutionary sneakers with carbon plate and foams magical. Assefa, 29 years old, has managed, in one fell swoop, to become the first woman to go below 2h14m, 2h13m and 2h12m.

Assefa’s feat surprised the world. Last year, also in Berlin, where she has already won two consecutive victories, she achieved a remarkable time (2h15m37s), then the third best of all time, but no one could imagine something like that twelve months later. The Ethiopian, faster than the great Abebe Bikila when he broke the world record at the Tokyo Games 59 years ago (2h12m11s), flew with the new Adidas model until crossing the finish line with a time that would have left him very close, playing to utopias, men’s Olympic marathon in Tokyo 2020.

Only five Spanish athletes have been faster this year than Assefa, capable of running 42.195 kilometers at a pace of 3.07 minutes per kilometer, a step that takes the women’s marathon to another dimension. Her speed created a very striking image when she managed to surpass the American Jared Ward during the race, an athlete who was sixth in the Rio Olympic marathon in 2016.

Assefa’s history has two great deserts. This woman grew up as a middle distance runner and has matured as a marathon runner. There is only one other woman in the world, Sifan Hassan, capable of breaking under two minutes in the 800 meters and running under 2:19 in the marathon. She was not a track star, although she did achieve a bronze medal at the African Junior Championships and unsuccessfully reached the Rio Games with Ethiopia in the two rounds of the track.

Until an Achilles tendon injury kept her away from synthetics. That’s where her first big break came. One of the great representatives of athletes in the world, the Italian Gianni Demadonna, began to guide his career in the asphalt events. His coach is Gemedu Dedefo, who leads a group that also includes Tamirat Tola, world marathon champion in Eugene, in 2022, in Addis Ababa, above two thousand meters of altitude.

As a distance runner it took him a while to stand out. His beginnings on the route, in 2018, were discreet, with marks in 10 kilometers and half marathons lower than the pace times he achieved this Sunday in the race. Assefa ran the Valencia Half Marathon four years ago in 1h08m24s and in Berlin he crossed the equator in 1h06m20s. But then the pandemic arrived and a second break, another two years of almost no running.

After winter, spring arrived. One day, Dedefo, surprised by his athlete’s performance in training, called Demadonna in alarm. “Gianni, I have never seen a woman run like that.” It was the first warning that this middle-distance runner could be a great marathon runner. Her distance debut, at the Riyadh Marathon in Saudi Arabia, was a disaster. The athlete needed money and she jumped at the first check they offered her. The result was a ridiculous time: 2h34m01s. Six months later, eight kilos lighter, a new Assefa was presented to the world with a grand triumph in Berlin and the then third best mark in history.

Kipchoge falters

In 2023 I wanted to take another leap. His goal was to run in London in the spring, but tendonitis advised against it and he reserved himself for the autumn in Berlin, where all the spotlights that shone on the great Eliud Kipchoge, the athlete who in a few days will collect the Princess of Asturias Award in Oviedo, will be gone. They turned towards Assefa, capable of running the second half of the race (1h05m33s) faster than the first (1h06m20s), to such an extent that it seemed that his free rider was having trouble keeping up. Quite the opposite of this expressionless Ethiopian, who showed no pain or suffering despite running as only one other woman in history has done, that sunny morning in Valencia, in 2021, in which the Letesenbet Gidey – will run the New York Marathon. York on November 5 – won the half marathon with an amazing time (1h02m52s).

Kipchoge disputed the leading role for nearly 30 kilometers. The first half of the race aimed at a mark below his world record (1h01m09s) and slightly over two hours, but he faltered in the second half and secured his fifth victory in Berlin – no one has more than him in the race. German capital, surpassing the four of the Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie -, with his third best mark on this circuit (2h02m42s), in what is expected to be his last appearance before trying to become in Paris the first man with three Olympic marathon titles .

