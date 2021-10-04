The inauguration ceremony of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a new five-year term was held.

Today, Monday, Abyei was sworn in by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Meza Ashinavi, after the Speaker and Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives did so.

Abiy said during his swearing in, “I, Abi Ahmed Ali, in the Assembly of the Representatives of the People agree to appoint me as prime minister, and I pledge to assume the responsibility that the people have placed upon me with responsibility and with faith in the constitution.”

Abe’s “Prosperity” party won a landslide victory in the June elections, which federal officials saw as a reflection of the democratic reforms it has launched since taking power in 2018.