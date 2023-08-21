The US State Department has asked the Riyadh government to launch an investigation to ascertain responsibility for the massacre of hundreds of Ethiopian citizens trying to cross the border into Yemen. This was stated by the spokesman for the department, commenting on the complaint filed by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. According to the New York nonprofit, asylum seekers have been greeted by a “rain of bullets” and killed since 2021. “If committed as part of Saudi policy – Human Rights Watch denounced – these murders must be considered crimes against humanity».

“We appeal to the Saudi authorities – said the spokesman – to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation”. The United States has been a longtime partner of Saudi Arabia but there has always been tension over respect for human rights.

According to the American organization, Ethiopians fleeing war, hunger and persecution account for ninety percent of migrants heading to Saudi Arabia along the so-called “Eastern route”, a very dangerous route, which begins in the Horn of Africa, crosses the Gulf of Aden and, through Yemen, ends in the Saudi province by Jizan.

About 750,000 Ethiopians currently live in Saudi Arabiaa large part of which arrived without “illegal intentions”, according to a declaration by the International Organization of Migration, the International Organization for Migration, which is part of the United Nations system.

According to some witnesses, the border guards have repeatedly let asylum seekers go and then killed them remotely with mortar roundsin a sort of «game of massacre».



The migration route from Al Thabit migrant camp in Saada Governorate, Yemen to Saudi Arabia (Source: Human Rights Watch)

The UN: “Very disturbing”

The Human Rights Watch report accusing Saudi border guards of killing “hundreds” of Ethiopian migrants is “very disturbing,” said UN Headquarters spokesman Stephane Dujarric, noting however that it was difficult to “confirm” these allegations. The report makes “very serious allegations. I know that our human rights office is aware of the situation and has had contacts but it is very difficult for them to confirm the situation at the border”, he added, underlining that in general “preventing migration with the barrel of a gun is intolerable ».