The British daily “The Telegraph” publishes damning testimonies of migrants awaiting deportation, stranded because of coronavirus in a country that no longer wants them.

The Ethiopian authorities recognized Thursday, September 3 “not doing enough” for its nationals detained in Saudi Arabia. A reaction following the publication in the British daily The Telegraph, a report on the living conditions of Ethiopian migrants in the centers where they are held.

Migrants themselves sent photos of their situation inside one of these centers to the newspaper. We see men, a good fifteen, lying on the floor in a room that is barely three meters wide, and six long. In the image, we can see another small room at the back of the room where other men are installed in the half-light. A sheet metal formwork painted red seems to condemn the only window in the room.

If the images are shocking, the testimonies on their living conditions speak volumes about the hell that these men live. “We are given a small piece of bread at noon and rice in the evening”, explains a young migrant to our colleagues. “There is hardly any water and the toilets are clogged and overflowing even where we eat. The smell, we got used to it. But there are a hundred of us in the room and the heat is killing us.”

Men are also regularly beaten by their guards for no reason. And to show their scars covered bodies. Conditions of detention which push some to suicide.

For five months now, hundreds of Ethiopian migrants have endured this inhuman treatment. Collateral victims of the coronavirus epidemic, but also of a Saudi policy which aims to expel from the country too large a foreign workforce in the eyes of Crown Prince Ben Salman, they are trapped.

Each month for two years, about 10 000 Ethiopians were expelled from the country until the appearance of the coronavirus. Indeed, faced with the threat of spread and its inability to test all returning nationals, Addis Ababa has won the support of the international community. The European Union has thus called for a moratorium on the expulsions of Ethiopian migrants.

Saudi Arabia then “parked” in informal detention camps, those it planned to return. Thanks to the geolocation of the phones used by migrants, two centers have been identified. One near Mecca and the other in a port city on the border with Yemen. There would undoubtedly be others since according to the UN, Riyadh was preparing to expel 100,000 Ethiopian migrants.

Coronavirus obliges, the two countries have in a way “forgotten” the problem of migrants and return the responsibility for the situation. For Riyadh, Ethiopia refused the return of its nationals, because it was not able “to organize a quarantine on their arrival”.

What Addis Ababa refutes in a press release. Ethiopia has “never refused to receive its citizens from any country whatsoever”, specifies the country’s foreign ministry. He recalls that 400,000 Ethiopian citizens have been repatriated in three years from Saudi Arabia. 2 000 others will be as of September 8 commits the ministry.

This time, Abiy Ahmed’s government, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is making amends. “The Ethiopian government must redouble its efforts to fight human trafficking, make border controls more effective and raise awareness among young people”, underlines the ministry in a press release.

Another ray of hope, in a press release forwarded to Telegraph, the Saudi government says “examine the state of all government centers in light of these allegations”, adding that if some “failed in their obligations”, the matter would be settled.