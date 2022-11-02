Ethiopia’s government and Tigray rebel authorities struck an “end of hostilities” deal on Wednesday, two years after the start of a conflict that left half a million dead in the north of that African country.

“We have agreed to definitively silence the weapons and end the two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia,” the government and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) said in a joint statement following negotiations in South Africa.

The ceasefire was announced by the African Union (AU) mediator, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo: “The two parties to the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to an end to hostilities as well as a systematic, orderly, serene and coordinated disarmament. ”, declared in Pretoria the High Representative of the African Union for the Horn of Africa area.

Both delegations had been meeting under the mediation of the AU since 25 October in the South African city. “Today is the beginning of a new dawn for Ethiopia, for the Horn of Africa and indeed for the entire continent,” declared Obasanjo.

The pact signed by the heads of the two delegations provides, among other things, for the restoration of “public order, services in Tigré, unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians”, stressed the mediator, stressing that the announcement does not mean “the end of the peace process, but the beginning”.

Details on how the implementation of the agreement will be controlled in the field have not yet been disclosed, nor have the calls by the international community and the rebels been mentioned for the Eritrean army – a neighboring country that supports government forces – to withdraw its forces from Tigre. .

This is “a very welcome first step,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, spokesman. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged to implement the agreement, and his national security adviser Redwan Hussein, who led the Ethiopian delegation, praised “the constructive commitment” of the belligerents “to end this tragic episode.” .

The agreement shows “the willingness of both parties to put the past behind them”, said the leader of the rebel delegation, Getachew Reda. “In order to respond to the suffering of our people, we made concessions because we must build trust.”

Negotiations have not ended the fighting in Tigre, where federal troops are advancing with the support of the Eritrean army and forces and militias from the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.

The conflict erupted in November 2020, when the prime minister sent troops to Tigre, after accusing local authorities of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigre (TPLF) of attacking army camps. After a five-month truce, fighting resumed on August 24, and Ethiopian forces recently announced that they had conquered several towns in that region of 6 million people.

The resumption of fighting makes it difficult for humanitarian aid to arrive, the international community has warned, which has plunged the region into a serious humanitarian crisis. The official balance of the conflict is unknown.

The press does not have access to northern Ethiopia and communication is haphazard, making independent verification of information impossible.

According to US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, “up to half a million people” died in two years. In addition, more than 2 million people have been displaced by hostilities and hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of starvation.