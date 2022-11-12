The Ethiopian government and rebel forces agreed on Saturday to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to “anyone in need of assistance” in the Tigray region, devastated by two years of war, both parties announced at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

The decision was taken in the context of negotiations on the implementation of the ceasefire and disarmament agreement for rebel forces signed on November 2 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The agreement reached on Saturday in the Kenyan capital was signed by Marshal Berhanu Jula, chief of staff of the Ethiopian Armed Forces (ENDF), and General Tadesse Worede, commander of the Tigray rebel forces.

“The two parties agree to facilitate unrestricted humanitarian access for all those in need of assistance in Tigré and adjacent regions,” the document states.

The decision has “immediate effect”, detailed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, African Union (AU) special envoy, who acts as a mediator in the dialogue.

The agreement also mandates “facilitating the unrestricted movement of humanitarian workers, providing security guarantees for workers and humanitarian aid organizations, as well as protection for civilians”.

The conflict in this region of northern Ethiopia began in November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops after accusing local authorities of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) of attacking federal army camps.

Initially, the government’s offensive inflicted heavy blows on the rebels, but they regained control over most of the territory in 2021 and advanced to the vicinity of Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, through the regions of Amhara and Afar.

Afterwards, the rebels retreated to Tigré, which is isolated from the rest of the country and deprived of running water and electricity, as well as communication and banking services, as well as a lack of fuel.

According to US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, “up to 500,000 people” have died in two years of conflict.

Another two million have been forced to leave their homes because of hostilities and hundreds of thousands are on the brink of starvation.