Tigst Assefa said he was aiming to break the record, but was surprised to be more than two minutes shy of the previous mark. Among men, Eliud Kipchoge won for the fifth time in the German capital. Tigst Assefa, from Ethiopia, broke the world record for the women’s marathon in Berlin this Sunday (24/09), reducing the previous record by more than two minutes by completing the 42 kilometers of the race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

In the men’s category, Eliud Kipchoge also broke a record, becoming the first man to win five marathons in Berlin.

A group of climate activists had threatened to disrupt the event, and some entered the track with buckets of orange paint. However, the police quickly intervened and the protesters were removed from the scene shortly before the race began.

Assefa: “I didn’t expect to run so fast”

Assefa shaved 2 minutes and 11 seconds off the previous women’s world record of 2:14:04, set in 2019 by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei in Chicago.

She also improved her personal best by 3 minutes and 44 seconds, which she had set in last year’s marathon in the German capital.

“I didn’t expect to run so fast (…), but it’s the result of a lot of work,” said the new world record holder after the race.

Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui came in second place, but was almost six minutes behind the winner. Magdalena Shauri, from Tanzania, came in third place. A record eight women finished the race in under 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Kipchoge’s stellar performance

Kenyan Kipchoge also repeated his victory from last year, but was unable to improve his world record. The 38-year-old fell short of his previous record in Berlin from 2022 by just over a minute and a half, with a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

Debutants Vincent Kipkemoi of Kenya (2:03:13) and Tadase Takele of Ethiopia (2:03:24) placed second and third, respectively.

Kipchoge is now the man with the most Berlin marathon victories, one more than Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie, who won four consecutive races in the German capital between 2006 and 2009. Kipchoge’s victories came in 2015, 2017 , 2018, 2022 and now this year.

“I always learn from each race and each victory. I am very happy to win for the fifth time in Berlin,” said Kipchoge.

Attempts by environmentalists were frustrated

The environmental group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) had signaled its intention to disrupt the event, as it had carried out similar acts with paint in the past.

The police and security team cleared away a group of activists who entered the track from both sides of the road, trying to block the route shortly before the start of the event. Marathon runners passed swathes of bright orange paint that activists had spread across the street.

Last week, the environmental group painted the Brandenburg Gate with paint. The popular landmark and symbol of Germany is located near the end of the marathon route.

On Saturday, the marathon organizer urged activists not to disrupt the event. Jürgen Lock, managing director of SCC events, the group responsible for the marathon, said he hoped “nothing untoward would happen in terms of a demonstration, but we have plans for such eventualities.”

