The company’s CEO, Mesfin Tassew, was quoted as saying during a press conference held on Friday that the new airport will be able to receive 100 million passengers a year once its construction is completed within five years.

The airport will be built in Bishoftu, about 40 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, and will cover an area of ​​35 square kilometres, the official explained.

He said, “The first phase includes building airport facilities with a capacity to accommodate 60 million passengers annually, while the completion of the second phase of the airport project will allow handling more than 100 million passengers annually,” according to Fana Broadcast Corporation.

According to Agence France-Presse, the airport will be the largest in Africa when the project is fully completed.

“The detailed design of the new airport will be developed and Ethiopian Airlines will assist in selecting the contractors who will build the new airport facilities,” Mesfin said.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa’s largest and last month reported revenues of $7 billion for the 2023-24 fiscal year, carrying 17.1 million passengers.

Paul International Airport, where the company is currently based, can handle a maximum of 25 million passengers per year.