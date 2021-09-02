Ethiopia UN: Disaster looms in Tigray, Ethiopia, with aid trucks failing – millions of people threatened with famine

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), difficulties in delivering aid to the region threaten to put millions on the brink of famine.

UN warns of a “looming disaster” in the Ethiopian region of Tigray.

According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

On Thursday, OCHA asked the parties to the war to allow aid to be taken to the Tigray area. According to it, 5.2 million people in the region need humanitarian aid. It has been reported in the past that up to 400,000 people in Tigray are suffering from famine.

Ethiopia government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been at war in Tigray since last November. Thousands of people have died and two million have been forced to flee their homes.

According to OCHA, the Ethiopian government in particular is making it difficult to bring aid to the region, including through “bureaucratic obstacles”.

The office according to donors, there is currently only one way to Tigray. In addition, logistical and bureaucratic obstacles make the process very demanding. 172 trucks are currently stuck in the town of Semera near Tigray, OCHA says.

However, the Ethiopian government has denied allegations that it would prevent aid from being brought into the region.

OCHA estimates that the population of Tigray would need at least a hundred truckloads of food and other relief supplies every day. However, no aid trucks have entered the area since 22 August.

The office also urges the government to restore the region’s electricity, communications and banking services. They have been closed since the end of June, when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front conquered the region’s capital, Mekelle.

