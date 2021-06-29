Ethiopia Tigray forces announced that they would attack Eritrea and the Amhara region as needed

The Ethiopian central government announced a ceasefire on Monday, but rebel forces continue to fight.

Ethiopia troops from TPLF, a local government in the Tigray area that went to war with the central government, responded to a central government ceasefire on Tuesday by announcing that they would continue to chase down enemy forces even across borders, news agencies said.

According to a TPLF spokesman, Tigray’s troops are ready to advance into the Amhara region and even into the Eritrean region of Ethiopia’s neighbor. Eritrean troops are assisting the Ethiopian central government in the war.

“We focus on crumbling the enemy’s combat readiness. If it requires you to go to Amhara, we will do so, if it requires you to go to Eritrea, we will do so, ”said the spokesman Getachew Reda To Reuters.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmedin the central government led by the government sent troops to Tigray in November, which the local government rebelled against the central government. The parties plunged into a devastating war, with up to five million people in urgent need of food aid, according to the UN.

On Monday, the central government unilaterally declared a ceasefire after the TPLF declared that it had recaptured Mekelen, the capital of Tigray. However, the TPLF’s response foreshadows continued and intensified fighting.