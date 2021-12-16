Ethiopia Three journalists arrested in Ethiopia, the state accuses of promoting terrorism

Local police say they suspect journalists of “promoting terrorism” because the reporter interviewed members of a group defined as a terrorist organization.

Two a video journalist working for a local media journalist and news agency AP has been arrested in Ethiopia, says news agency Reuters.

Local police say they suspect journalists of “promoting terrorism” as they interviewed members of the Oromo Liberation Army. The Ethiopian parliament has outlined the group as a terrorist organization.

Journalists could face 7 to 15 years in prison for violating the country’s emergency and terrorism laws, said Ethiopian police spokesman Tesfaye Olani at the press conference.

News agency The AP says freelance supplier Amir Aman Kiyaron arrested under a state of emergency at the end of November in Addis Ababa, the capital. According to the AP, Kiyaro has still not been formally charged.

“The allegations made are completely unfounded. Kiyaro is an independent journalist who has done important work in Ethiopia across the conflict, ”the AP said in a statement.

According to the U.S. NGO Committee to Protect Journalists, 14 journalists have been arrested in Ethiopia since a state of emergency was declared in early November.