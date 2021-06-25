Taking the words of Giulio Alibrandi again from these columns, the election held earlier this week in Ethiopia should have consecrated the country’s transition to full democracy, legitimizing the rapid rise of Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed. Instead, months of repression of opposition groups and a brutal civil war in the north of the country have irreparably compromised the credibility of the vote, in a country that has plunged into a bloody struggle.

Only two days ago the news of the raid by government forces in which planes bombed the market of a village 25 kilometers from the capital Mekelle, in one of the bloodiest episodes so far in the conflict. The bombing, which cost the lives of dozens of civilians, was the culmination of a week of the most intense fighting since last November. In fact, in recent days, the forces of the Tplf have advanced in various centers in the region, taking territories previously manned by Eritrean soldiers. On the same day as the raid, rebel forces entered the northern Tigray city of Adigrat before being driven back several hours later by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces. The next day, they responded to the government airstrike by shooting down a military plane that was approaching Mekelle.

Today Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced that three collaborators were killed yesterday afternoon. It is about Maria Hernandez, emergency coordinator in the region, Yohannes Halefom Reda, assistant coordinator, e Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, driver. The three were traveling when MSF lost contact with them. This morning their vehicle was found empty and, a few meters away, their bodies lifeless.

“No words can explain our pain, dismay and indignation over this terrible attack, and nothing can alleviate the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we transmit the deepest closeness. We condemn this attack as forcefully as possible and will do everything we can to shed light on what happened. Maria, Yohaness and Tedros were in Tigray to provide assistance to the people and it is unthinkable that this job cost them their lives. We are in contact with their family members and we ask that their privacy be respected in this difficult moment ”, writes MSF in a note.

Maria Hernandez, 35, originally from Madrid, started her work with MSF in 2015 in the Central African Republic and has since worked in Yemen, Mexico and Nigeria. Yohannes Halefom Reda, assistant coordinator, was Ethiopian and 31 years old. He joined the organization in February. Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, 31, also Ethiopian, had been one of MSF’s drivers since May.