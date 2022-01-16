This was reported by the missionary agency. There is still no news of two deacons and two other nuns

Sister Letemaryam Sibhat, Sister Tiblets Teum, Sister Abeba Tesfay, Sister Zaid Moss, Sister Abeba Hagos and Sister Abeba Fitwi, belonging to the Congregation of the Daughters of Charity San Vicenzo de Paoli, who had been arrested by the Ethiopian police on November 30, were released from prison. 2021 in Addis Ababa. Sister Abrehet Teserma, of the Ursulines of Gandino, was also freed. Fides reports it. The religious – adds the missionary agency – are all in good health.

“There is no news yet – reports Fides – of 2 deacons and two nuns from Kobo, who remain in detention together with thousands of other Ethiopians of Tigrinya origins displaced and held in largely unspecified places”.