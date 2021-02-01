Debretsion Ghebremichael, the head of Front for the Liberation of the People of Tigray (TPLF), reappeared and called on the Tigrayans to armed struggle “we are engaged in prolonged resistance”. In an audio message, he accuses Ethiopian government forces and their “Eritrean allies” of rape and looting. While rumors gave him for dead, the leader of what is now the armed rebellion of Tigray, broadcast a long message through his satellite television channel which resumed his broadcasts.

The post is not fully authenticated, but this is Debretsion Gebremichael’s first public statement in two months. The recording was also posted on the Facebook page of a media outlet affiliated with the former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting the Addis Ababa government since November 4. .

“They (the federal government) have temporary military dominance”, the recording said, alleging rights violations like rape and looting. Concerns also highlighted by the United Nations.

Towns and rural areas of Tigray are bombarded day and night by heavy artillery Debretsion Gebremichael former president of the Tigray region AFP

According to him, the state of Tigray has been attacked by the Ethiopian federal army, by the Eritrean army, Amhara militias and Somali soldiers. He calls on the Tigrayans to keep fighting and “the international community” at “take appropriate measures to stop the ongoing atrocities and acts of genocide”. He also calls for investigations to be launched to try the culprits, namely, according to him, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Issayas Afeworki.

The Ethiopian government claims that the TPLF caused the conflict by attacking army bases in Tigray and that the government is sending aid.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed victory over the TPLF in late November after its forces captured the regional capital Mekelle. But several reports point to the continuing low-level fighting.

Reports from all parties are difficult to verify as the government has largely isolated Tigray from journalists and foreign aid workers. Telecommunications in many areas are not working.

Debretsion called on Tigrayans abroad to donate time and money to support fighters and foreign nations to condemn the Ethiopian government, saying Abiy and Eritrean President Issayas Afworki should be charged in an international court.

A spokesperson for the US State Department called for humanitarian access to Tigray, referring to credible reports of looting, sexual violence and assaults in refugee camps.