Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Addis Ababa “cannot remain silent while other actors take measures to destabilize the region,” saying it has worked to promote peace and security in Somalia and the region, including holding discussions to resolve differences with Somalia.

“Instead of making these efforts for peace, the Somali government is colluding with external parties that aim to destabilize the region,” the ministry added.

The statement came after three Somali diplomatic and government sources said that Egypt delivered military aid to Somalia on Tuesday, the first in more than four decades, in a move likely to deepen tensions between the two countries on the one hand and Ethiopia on the other.

Ethiopia did not mention Egypt or its sending of weapons to Somalia in its statement.

Relations between Egypt and Somalia have strengthened this year, after Ethiopia signed a preliminary agreement with the breakaway region of Somaliland to lease a coastal port in exchange for possible recognition of its independence from Somalia.

The Mogadishu government described the agreement as an infringement on its sovereignty, and said it would obstruct it by all possible means.

Egypt has denounced the agreement with Somaliland, although Cairo has been at odds with Addis Ababa for years over Ethiopia’s construction of a massive dam on the Nile River to generate power.

Egypt signed a military cooperation protocol with Mogadishu earlier this month, and has offered to contribute troops to a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

Somalia has previously threatened to expel up to 10,000 Ethiopian troops stationed there as part of a peacekeeping mission and under bilateral agreements to combat al-Shabaab militants if the deal is not scrapped.