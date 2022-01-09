Yes. We were wrong to dwell only on how the civil war was developing between the central government of Addis Ababa and the Tigrinya rebels, to look on paper for the fronts with the lost or reconquered locations, to tell who was winning or retreating. To write articles to clarify whether Lalibela and its wonders were standing or destroyed. Instead, we had to look into the war, a mix of furious and vengeful tribes. At any cost. This was our duty. In what promises to be one of the worst massacres of our time, geopolitics takes a back seat. It is the reality of mass death, the massacres of civilians on both warring sides, the murderous incitements of a Nobel Peace Prize winner turned messianist of revenge, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who were to monopolize our attention, death as irremediable human evil, the sinking of a people into the silence of its abyss. Even if no one is there, and from the beginning a thick blanket of smoke covers the Tigray where the facts are systematically denied, manipulated, deformed, a number of episodes confirmed by victims and reliable witnesses can be told, one by one, as part a mechanism of deliberate annihilation. In Ethiopia, destruction has become something absolute, it presents itself as a world.

It is these deaths that are crime and guilt that concern us because their tragedy is addressed to the living by imposing that it becomes collective memory. We must look into the eyes of this world of the night so that it does not cover it, as the puppeteers of the massacre want, the inaudible, at the same time silence and noise.

Here is the latest episode, the bombing of a refugee camp in northern Tigray. There are two million migrants that nobody can take care of, because humanitarian convoys are blocked or looted by Ethiopian soldiers or by ethnic cleansing gangs. Fifty-six dead including some children, the last of a mutilated, violated, bled to death nation. Who knows if they ever knew that whoever ordered them to bomb and kill them is a Nobel Prize …

There are images of the victims collected in a school in the town of Dedebit. But they don’t tell what happened before. There were no sirens to warn people in the camp of the approaching aircraft or drones sold by Turkey, to help them escape, to seek shelter by embracing the earth. The bombardment is like a sudden shock that comes from the ground against the stomach. Then the first desperate screams rise but the screams are lacerated by high-pitched metallic hisses. The barracks, the tents of the camp are torn apart as if in play and are lifted into the air. Gushes of smoke rise like mushrooms. The bombardment suddenly stops. Something burns. But as if nothing had happened the sun shines glorious again and the landscape around it is calm and impassive as if only the camp had been condemned by a dark and cruel sentence. The dead are gathered.

Dedebit didn’t tell you anything until yesterday when she got blood stained. They tell you nothing Alamata, Korem, Mekni, Milazat, a town in southern Tigray which, according to the testimonies gathered by the United Nations, was massacred by Ethiopian air raids in the last week of December. The only certain thing: the dead were dozens.

And then there are the massacres, the ethnic cleansing, the manhunt, the bloodthirsty radicalization to which both sides, Ethiopians and their Eritrean allies and Tigers are dedicated. Amnesty and Human Rights have collected this punitive geography, they have documented it with witnesses, survivors, shouted to the international conscience. A silence of chancelleries and public opinion followed which is the algebraic sum of our planetary egoisms.

In November and December, the Amahra militias who follow the regulars like packs of jackals to silently clean up the reconquered areas raged against the Tigrinians in the cities of Adebai, Humera and Raywan. They separated families and arrested the elderly, women and even minors. Then they removed women, children, the elderly and the sick from the cities. Some of the displaced people managed to arrive in central Tigray, others are no longer heard. Witnesses reported pupils being taken away from schools, columns of trucks crammed with people leaving the city of Humera, residents fleeing the city of Adebai attacked with sticks and sharp objects, and others killed with firearms. There are satellite images of Abedai: groups of people gathered in a detention center, rubble on the streets, buildings on fire.

Yet. Between 28 and 29 November last, Eritrean troops supporting the soldiers of Addis Ababa killed hundreds of defenseless civilians in the city of Axum, opening fire in the streets and slaughtering people house by house. Satellite images have identified mass graves next to two churches in the holy city. A few days later a great feast of Orthodox Christians was to be celebrated at St. Mary of Zion.

Another massacre, but this vote the culprits could be the Tigrinya rebels: in the city of Mai-Kadra perhaps hundreds of civilians, mostly day workers, were stabbed or stabbed to death. Ethiopian troops had gone on the offensive and were approaching Mai-kadra. The Tigray Special Police settled their accounts with the Amhara before retiring.

In Gawa Qanda, a village in the Wellega area, the number of massacred is known: 54. Militiamen of the Oromo Liberation Army, allies of the Tigrinians, after the withdrawal of the Ethiopian troops, sacked the country, killed men, women and children and destroyed what they could not take away.