Ethiopia Nearly 2,000 people have died in the Ethiopian Tigray conflict, including children and the elderly

Evidence of massacres by the Ethiopian army in Tigray has come to the fore in recent times.

In November 1,900 people have been identified as a result of violence by soldiers, insurgents or paramilitaries in the outbreak of civil war in Ethiopia, and a post-conflict scientist from the University of Ghent in Belgium has compiled a list of deaths since the outbreak of the civil war and has now published it; On Twitter.

Among the dead are people ranging from infants to 90s. Researchers have verified the identities of the dead from relatives and media sources, among others, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

The list shows the scale and brutality of the massacres in Ethiopia, the events of which have been very difficult to obtain information to the outside world, and the atrocities of which the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has downplayed.

In addition to the 1,900 deaths identified, researchers say there are likely to be many more deaths than identified. According to some estimates, there would be several thousand, even tens of thousands, dead.

Ethiopia the civil war has centered on the Eritrean-Sudan border in the state of Tigray, where the Ethiopian federation sent troops in November to defeat troops from the rebellious TPLF. After the outbreak of fighting, tens of thousands of Tigray people fled across the border to the Sudanese side.

The Ethiopian federal attack in November was successful when government forces captured Mekele, the state capital of Tigray, back from TPLF forces.

However, violence against civilians has continued. The war has also involved troops from neighboring Eritrea, alongside Ethiopian troops.

Human rights organizations have accused both Eritrean and Ethiopian forces, as well as TPLF forces, of killing and raping civilians. Ethiopia has long banned the presence of Eritrean troops in its country.

However, at the end of last month, Prime Minister Abiy publicly acknowledged that war crimes may have taken place in the fighting in Tigray, and that the presence of Eritrean troops in the region has caused “harm” to the people of the region. At the same time, however, he also talked about the propaganda and exaggeration of the rebels, according to the news agency AP.

However, Eritrean troops are hardly to blame for the events in Tigray alone. Evidence of massacres by the Ethiopian army has come to the fore more and more recently.

In early March, video clips spread on social media in which uniformed men carrying guns fired at unarmed men and pushed their bodies down a cliff.

Among other things, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC has concluded in its own investigations that the events in the video take place near the village of Mahbere Dego in Tigray, and that the armed men were Ethiopian federal soldiers. Also Bellingcat site has analyzed the videos, and they say the soldiers featured in them speak the Amharic language spoken mainly in Ethiopia on the video, and their uniforms show traces of the colors of the Ethiopian flag.

Gentin data gathered by university researchers say there have been twenty massacres in the past month. In the city of Humera, for example, about 250 people were killed in three days.

For example, just over a week ago, Eritrean forces killed two other two-year-olds and teenagers in the village of Grizana in search of rebel forces.

Investigators say most of the victims, more than 90 percent, have died in execution-type shootings in search of rebels or in clearly organized massacres such as the human rights organization Axum According to Human Rights Watch. The town of Axum is believed to have killed 800 people, hundreds in just one day in late November. According to Amnesty, it was a joint operation by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.

Only about three percent of the victims, according to researchers, had died in attacks such as air strikes. Most of the dead are men.

G7 countries demanding Eritrean troops withdraw immediately from Tigray on Friday, news agencies said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy said about a week ago that Eritrean troops were withdrawing from Tigray. Interim Director of the Tigray Region, appointed by Abyy Mulu Nega however, told AFP this week that the withdrawal is a “process” that will not happen immediately.