Ethiopia More than a hundred dead in regional unrest in Ethiopia – Foreign Minister Haavisto to travel again to discuss Tigray situation

Tigray’s violence has been feared to spread to neighboring countries as well.

Over a hundred civilians have died in unrest in Ethiopia between the Somali region and the Afar region. Afar is located in northeastern Ethiopia and separates the west-south region of Somalia from northern Tigray.

There is a war in Tigray between Ethiopian government forces and Tigray regional government forces. Tigray also has Eritrean soldiers from Ethiopia’s northern neighbor. The Ethiopian army has committed war crimes in Tigray, which had resulted in the identification of the bodies of some 1,900 civilians in early April.

The unrest and riots between the Somali region and the Afar region began on Friday, according to Reuters. Afar Police Commander Ahmed Humed told Reuters that the violence was started by troops from Somalia. A spokesman for the Somali region was not reached by Reuters.

Tigrayn tensions are feared to be reflected elsewhere in Ethiopia and East Africa. Violence has been feared to escalate. From Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, it is less than 500 kilometers to Semera, the capital of the Afar region.

On Monday, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in contact with Ethiopia’s western neighbor, the Prime Minister of Sudan, and urged Sudan to contain the situation. Sudan has sent troops to the Ethiopian-Sudanese border, and violence has also been seen between Ethiopian and Sudanese armed forces over the winter.

The subject of controversy is a fertile area called Al-Fashaga west of Tigray. Officially, the region belongs to Sudan, but Sudan has so far allowed the Ethiopian Amharic people to cultivate in the region.

The Tigray War has also caused refugees. At least 60,000 people have fled Tigray to the Sudanese side.

Several African countries are being crushed by the giant planned by Ethiopia Nile Dam Project. For Ethiopia is beginning to regulate the flow of the Nile for its own energy use. The Nile satisfies 98 percent of Egypt’s water needs, making the issue particularly sensitive for Egypt.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (green) travels or has traveled to Ethiopia to negotiate a solution to the Tigray War, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday. This is the second trip that Haavisto will make to the EU High Representative for External Relations Josep Borrellin on application.

The exact timing of Haavisto’s trip was not announced, but he is scheduled to report on his trip at the April EU Foreign Affairs Council. The meeting will be held on 19 April.