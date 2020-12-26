Ethiopia More than 200 people killed in Nato attack in western Ethiopia – It is unclear whether the case is linked to a government military operation in Tigray

Earlier, the government had said more than a hundred people had died when gunmen attacked sleeping people in the village of Bekoji.

At least 207 people died in a massacre in Ethiopia on Wednesday, the state’s official Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EHRC had said a hundred people had died when gunmen attacked people sleeping in the Metekel region of western Ethiopia in Benishangul-Gumuz.

The officers attacked the village of Bekoji early Wednesday and killed sleeping people. The attackers then burned the bodies. The EHRC is still working to identify the victims of the attack.

“Of the victims, 133 were adult men and 35 were adult women. 17 children, one of whom was a six-month-old baby, and 20 seniors were killed, ”the EHRC told Twitter late Friday.

An Ethiopian Red Cross volunteer, meanwhile, told news agency Reuters on Friday that there were 222 dead.

Metekelin the area has seen a series of violent attacks in recent months. In the western part of the country, the area on the Sudanese border is inhabited mostly by people belonging to the Shinasha, Oromo and Amharic peoples. Oromotes and Amharas are the largest tribes in Ethiopia.

Local leaders have accused the Gumuza people living in the area of ​​the violence.

Due to the violence, thousands of people have fled the area and headed for the city of Bulen.

“The city of Bulen is full to the brim. The roads leading to the city are still teeming with refugees and their livestock, ”an eyewitness told the Human Rights Council, according to news agency AFP.

Area authorities said Thursday that government forces had killed 42 armed men suspected of involvement in the massacre. There is no certainty as to who was behind the attack.

“The massacre in the Benishangul-Gumuz region is very tragic,” said the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commented on Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier in October, the prime minister said the violence in Benishangul-Gumuz was backed by gunmen receiving training in neighboring Sudan’s Blue Nile region.

According to the prime minister, Wednesday’s attack was intended to force the government to withdraw its troops from northern Tigray state, where the government has been fighting Tigray state troops since early November.

In practice, however, there is no certainty as to whether the violence in Benishangul-Gumuz and the government’s military operation in Tigray are interlinked.

In Tigray thousands have been killed in fighting between government and Tigray state forces. Prime Minister Abiy launched the operation in early November after Tigray troops struck an army base.

Prior to this, Tigray had held local elections despite the Ethiopian central government’s ban on holding elections due to the corona epidemic.

On Friday, the Ethiopian Electoral Commission announced that national parliamentary elections will be held on June 5, Reuters news agency reported. The election was originally scheduled to be held last spring, but the coronavirus messed up the plans.

Prime Minister the political alliance formed a year ago has run into difficulties over the past year as separatism and inter-tribal violence have escalated in Africa’s second most populous country.

Abiy received the Nobel Peace Prize last year thanks to a peace deal with Eritrea, but rebellious regional leaders in the Tigray region have added to the instability.