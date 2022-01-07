This came in a statement by the Government Communications Office after the authorities decided to release opposition prisoners, most notably the founder of the Tigray Liberation Front, Sabhat Naga, the Oromo political activist Gohar Muhammad and the head of the Baldras Party Iskandar Naga, as well as the release of other leaders of the Tigray Liberation Front who had been arrested during the entry of forces Ethiopian Army Tigray Province.

The statement stated that the government had pardoned a number of prisoners in order to create a better political environment that would pave the way for the launch of a comprehensive national dialogue and reconciliation among Ethiopians.

The Ethiopian authorities expressed the hope that the prisoners decided to be released have learned from the past and can make better political and social contributions to their country and people, stressing that the past practices of the pardoned prisoners will not be allowed to be repeated.

She added that the country will make any sacrifices required for the permanent national unity of the country, noting that the government strongly believes that Ethiopia’s problems should be addressed in a comprehensive manner through the comprehensive national dialogue.

Sabhat Naga, the godfather and founder of the Tigray Liberation Front, known as “Abu Sebet”, was arrested in a mountain while the Ethiopian army entered the Tigray region.

As for Jawhar Mohamed, a prominent Oromo political activist, he was arrested by the Ethiopian authorities on July 1, 2020, and he is a member of the opposition Oromo Federal Congress party.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had called for national consultations on the fundamental differences, stressing that the way to the future is to strengthen the existing national unity.

Abiy Ahmed said that his country is on the verge of victory and overcoming all those challenges and all Ethiopians must stand at the heart of one man for the country’s transition to development and prosperity.